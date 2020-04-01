Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chlorine Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global chlorine capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 87.69 mtpa in 2019 to 92.13 mtpa by 2024. Around 45 planned and announced chlorine projects are expected to come online predominantly in Asia, followed by the Europe over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead chlorine capacity additions by 2024, followed by India and the US.



Scope

Global chlorine capacity outlook by region

Global chlorine capacity outlook by country

Chlorine planned and announced projects details

Capacity share of the major chlorine producers globally

Global chlorine capital expenditure outlook by region

Global chlorine capital expenditure outlook by country

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents



2. Introduction



3. GlobalChlorine Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

3.1. Global Chlorine Industry, An Overview

3.2. Global ChlorineIndustry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

3.3. Global Chlorine Industry, Capacity Share vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

3.4. Global ChlorineIndustry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

3.5. GlobalChlorineIndustry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

3.6. Global ChlorineCapacity Contribution by Region

3.7. Key Companies by Chlorine Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2019

3.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Chlorine Industry

3.9. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

3.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projectsby Top 10 Countries

3.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

3.12. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

3.13. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects byCountries



4. Global Planned and AnnouncedChlorine Projects



5. Africa Chlorine Industry



6. Asia Chlorine Industry



7. Europe Chlorine Industry



8. Former Soviet Union Chlorine Industry



9. Middle East Chlorine Industry



10. North America Chlorine Industry



11. South America Chlorine Industry



12. OceaniaChlorine Industry



13. Appendix



