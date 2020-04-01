Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Epidemiology Forecast in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



GvHD is a common complication of allogeneic HSCT that occurs when the donated (graft) cells are rejected and attack the host's cells as foreign. GvHD can progress from mild to severe forms as either aGvHD or cGvHD. Both aGvHD and cGvHD commonly affect organs such as the skin, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, liver, oral mucosa, and eyes. The global distribution of GvHD is directly dependent on transplantation-related factors, including the donor type, the age of the donor and the recipient, the sex parity between the recipient and the donor, the pre-transplantation conditioning regimen, and the use of GvHD prophylaxis pre- and/or post-transplantation.



The publisher epidemiologists utilized historical HSCT data available through country-wide registry reports in the 5GM to the best extent possible to arrive at a meaningful in-depth analysis and forecast for GvHD. In this analysis, The publisher epidemiologists provided detailed, clinically relevant segmentations for the diagnosed aGvHD and cGvHD incident cases. Further, The publisher epidemiologists used country-specific estimates using valid diagnostic criteria to present aGvHD and cGvHD prevalent, grades and mortality cases.



The following data describes epidemiology of GvHD cases. In 2018, the 5GM had 8,794 diagnosed incident cases of GvHD (aGvHD and cGvHD). This is expected to increase to 13,673 diagnosed incident cases by 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 5.55%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in incidence in transplantation in the 5GM. In the 5GM, the diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD will increase from 4,650 cases in 2018 to 7,212 cases in 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 5.51% per year, and the diagnosed incident cases of cGvHD will increase from 4,144 cases in 2018 to 6,461 cases in 2028, at an AGR of 5.59% per year.



Scope

Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Asia Pacific Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of GvHD in the five growth markets (5GM: Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea).

This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in all ages across the 5GM: diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), acute GvHD (aGvHD), and chronic GvHD (cGvHD); diagnosed three-year prevalent cases of aGvHD and cGvHD; and diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD and cGvHD by grade and severity respectively. Additionally, 100-day mortality in aGvHD and one-year mortality cases in cGvHD is also included in this report.

The GvHD Epidemiology Report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 5GM.

