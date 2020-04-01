Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fiber optic cable market was worth $37.95 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2% and reach $87.58 billion by 2023.
The fiber optic cable market consists of sales of fiber optic cables and related services that are used in telecom, CATV, broadcasting, military/aerospace, healthcare, power, and new energy. A fiber optic cable is an optical cable containing one or more optical fibers that are capable of transmitting the messages into light waves.
The fiber optic cable market is segmented by product type into single-mode cable and multi-mode cable. It is also segmented by application into telecom, oil & gas, military & aerospace, BFSI, medical, imaging, railway and others.
The fiber optic cable market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the fiber optic cable market in 2019.
Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the growth of the fiber optic cable market. There is a surge in demand for high bandwidth from enterprises and individuals due to increased use of the internet for video calls, gaming, online shopping, and social media. Fiber optic cable use light to transmit data instead of electricity so that it can enhance and speed up the internet connections that are capable of handling higher bandwidth. For example, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV at homes consumes approximately 15-18 Mbps of data which is three times more than the plain HD TV. By 2022, it is estimated that about 62% of connected flat panel TV sets will be 4K. This focus on increasing demand for higher bandwidth increasing video consumption. Thus, rising demand for faster speed connections and higher bandwidth is driving the fiber optic cable market's growth.
The technological advancement in the fiber optic cable is a key trend driving the growth of the fiber optic cable market. Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is the recent technological improvement in the fiber cables. Wavelength division multiplexing is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals through a single optical fiber channel by varying the wavelengths of laser lights. WDM allows communication in all directions in fiber cable. WDMs are used on a single optical fiber to blend light signals coming from different optical fibers. This is attained by using a coupler at the WDM input. In 2023, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for WDMs and multiple companies in China such as ZG Technology, Optic Network Technology, are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of WDMs.
In June 2018, Prysmian Group, an Italian based electric power transmission and telecom cables and systems manufacturer, acquired General Cable Corporation for a deal amount of $30 per share in cash. The acquisition of General Cable Corporation was aimed to strengthen Prysmian Group in the business of cables and wires. After completion of the transaction, General Cable has become a privately held company, and therefore, shares of the General Cable are no longer listed on NYSE or any other public market. General Cable Corporation, a USA based company, specialized in the manufacturing of cables and wires with manufacturing facilities in core geographical markets and sales distribution across worldwide.
The increase in the adoption of wireless communication systems is expected to limit the growth of the fiber optic cable market. In recent years, demand for wireless services increased exponentially. The emergence of new technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) has increased the adaption of wireless communication systems. According to GSMA, the total contribution of the mobile industry, in 2018 was US$ 3.9 trillion which is equivalent to 4.6% of global GDP. The number of smartphone users worldwide expected to reach 2.87 billion in 2020 from 2.1 billion in 2016. Therefore, the high usage of wireless communication systems is hindering the growth of the fiber optic cable market.
Major players in the market are Corning Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Prysmian Group, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Fujikura Ltd, TE Connectivity, 3M, Amphenol and Molex.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Fiber Optic Cable Market Characteristics
3. Fiber Optic Cable Market Size and Growth
3.1. Global Fiber Optic Cable Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers of the Market
3.1.2. Restraints on the Market
3.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers of the Market
3.2.2. Restraints on the Market
4. Fiber Optic Cable Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Fiber Optic Cable Market Regional and Country Analysis
5.1. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market
7. China Fiber Optic Cable Market
8. India Fiber Optic Cable Market
9. Japan Fiber Optic Cable Market
10. Australia Fiber Optic Cable Market
11. Indonesia Fiber Optic Cable Market
12. South Korea Fiber Optic Cable Market
13. Western Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market
14. UK Fiber Optic Cable Market
15. Germany Fiber Optic Cable Market
16. France Fiber Optic Cable Market
17. Eastern Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market
18. Russia Fiber Optic Cable Market
19. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market
20. USA Fiber Optic Cable Market
21. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market
22. Brazil Fiber Optic Cable Market
23. Middle East Fiber Optic Cable Market
24. Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market
25. Fiber Optic Cable Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
25.1. Fiber Optic Cable Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Fiber Optic Cable Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Corning inc.
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. Sumitomo Electric industries Ltd
25.2.3. Prysmian Group
25.2.4. Sterlite Technologies Ltd
25.2.5. Fujikura Ltd
26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Fiber Optic Cable Market
27. Fiber Optic Cable Market Trends and Strategies
28. Fiber Optic Cable Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
