Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fiber optic cable market.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fiber optic cable market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The fiber optic cable market section of the report gives context. It compares the fiber optic cable market with other segments of the fiber optic cable market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, fiber optic cable indicators comparison.



The global fiber optic cable market was worth $37.95 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2% and reach $87.58 billion by 2023.



The fiber optic cable market consists of sales of fiber optic cables and related services that are used in telecom, CATV, broadcasting, military/aerospace, healthcare, power, and new energy. A fiber optic cable is an optical cable containing one or more optical fibers that are capable of transmitting the messages into light waves.



The fiber optic cable market is segmented by product type into single-mode cable and multi-mode cable. It is also segmented by application into telecom, oil & gas, military & aerospace, BFSI, medical, imaging, railway and others.



The fiber optic cable market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the fiber optic cable market in 2019.



Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the growth of the fiber optic cable market. There is a surge in demand for high bandwidth from enterprises and individuals due to increased use of the internet for video calls, gaming, online shopping, and social media. Fiber optic cable use light to transmit data instead of electricity so that it can enhance and speed up the internet connections that are capable of handling higher bandwidth. For example, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV at homes consumes approximately 15-18 Mbps of data which is three times more than the plain HD TV. By 2022, it is estimated that about 62% of connected flat panel TV sets will be 4K. This focus on increasing demand for higher bandwidth increasing video consumption. Thus, rising demand for faster speed connections and higher bandwidth is driving the fiber optic cable market's growth.



The technological advancement in the fiber optic cable is a key trend driving the growth of the fiber optic cable market. Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is the recent technological improvement in the fiber cables. Wavelength division multiplexing is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals through a single optical fiber channel by varying the wavelengths of laser lights. WDM allows communication in all directions in fiber cable. WDMs are used on a single optical fiber to blend light signals coming from different optical fibers. This is attained by using a coupler at the WDM input. In 2023, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for WDMs and multiple companies in China such as ZG Technology, Optic Network Technology, are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of WDMs.



In June 2018, Prysmian Group, an Italian based electric power transmission and telecom cables and systems manufacturer, acquired General Cable Corporation for a deal amount of $30 per share in cash. The acquisition of General Cable Corporation was aimed to strengthen Prysmian Group in the business of cables and wires. After completion of the transaction, General Cable has become a privately held company, and therefore, shares of the General Cable are no longer listed on NYSE or any other public market. General Cable Corporation, a USA based company, specialized in the manufacturing of cables and wires with manufacturing facilities in core geographical markets and sales distribution across worldwide.



The increase in the adoption of wireless communication systems is expected to limit the growth of the fiber optic cable market. In recent years, demand for wireless services increased exponentially. The emergence of new technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) has increased the adaption of wireless communication systems. According to GSMA, the total contribution of the mobile industry, in 2018 was US$ 3.9 trillion which is equivalent to 4.6% of global GDP. The number of smartphone users worldwide expected to reach 2.87 billion in 2020 from 2.1 billion in 2016. Therefore, the high usage of wireless communication systems is hindering the growth of the fiber optic cable market.



Major players in the market are Corning Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Prysmian Group, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Fujikura Ltd, TE Connectivity, 3M, Amphenol and Molex.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Fiber Optic Cable Market Characteristics



3. Fiber Optic Cable Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Fiber Optic Cable Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Fiber Optic Cable Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Single-mode Cable

Multi-mode Cable

4.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Telecom

Oil & Gas

Military & Aerospace

BFSI

Medical

Imaging

Railway

Others



5. Fiber Optic Cable Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market



7. China Fiber Optic Cable Market



8. India Fiber Optic Cable Market



9. Japan Fiber Optic Cable Market



10. Australia Fiber Optic Cable Market



11. Indonesia Fiber Optic Cable Market



12. South Korea Fiber Optic Cable Market



13. Western Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market



14. UK Fiber Optic Cable Market



15. Germany Fiber Optic Cable Market



16. France Fiber Optic Cable Market



17. Eastern Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market



18. Russia Fiber Optic Cable Market



19. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market



20. USA Fiber Optic Cable Market



21. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market



22. Brazil Fiber Optic Cable Market



23. Middle East Fiber Optic Cable Market



24. Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market



25. Fiber Optic Cable Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

25.1. Fiber Optic Cable Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Fiber Optic Cable Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Corning inc.

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Sumitomo Electric industries Ltd

25.2.3. Prysmian Group

25.2.4. Sterlite Technologies Ltd

25.2.5. Fujikura Ltd



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Fiber Optic Cable Market



27. Fiber Optic Cable Market Trends and Strategies



28. Fiber Optic Cable Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Corning Inc.

3M

AFL Communications LLC

Amphenol

Aptiv

Belden

Coherent Inc.

CommScope

Finisar Corporation

Fujikura Ltd

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

General Cable Corporation

Hengtong (HTGD)



