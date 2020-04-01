Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global light emitting diode( led) market market.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the light emitting diode( led) market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Light Emitting Diode( LED) Market market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider light emitting diode( led) market market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The light emitting diode( led) market market section of the report gives context. It compares the light emitting diode( led) market market with other segments of the light emitting diode( led) market market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, light emitting diode( led) market indicators comparison.

The light emitting diode (LED) market consists of sales of light emitting diode (LED) and related services. It is widely used in backlighting of TV, mobile phones, automotive lighting and display boards. A light emitting diode (LED) emits light as electrical current passes through it. LEDs are very small, consumes less electric power and can emit lights of different colors based on the semiconductor used in it.



The global light emitting diode (LED) market was worth $68.5 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.97% and reach $123.89 billion by 2023.



The light emitting diode (LED) market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the light emitting diode (LED) market in 2019.



The light emitting diode market covered in this report is segmented by product type into led lamps and led fixtures. It is also segmented by technology into basic LED, high brightness LED, OLED, polymer and ultra violet LED and by end-user into residential, commercial and industrial.



The harmful effects of LEDs on human health restricts the growth of light emitting diode (LED) market. LEDs uses shortwave light and its prolonged exposure can damage the vision of a person. For instance, in 2019, according to the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety' (ANSES), blue lights used in households, offices, headlights, torches, toys and street lighting can damage the eye's retina, while disturbing biological and sleep rhythms. The report also states that an increased exposure to blue light emitted from LEDs increases the risk for age-related macular degeneration that can cause vision loss in adults. These harmful effects of LEDs negatively impacts the light emitting diode, affecting the market's growth.



Production of LEDs specifically for horticulture is an emerging trend in the light emitting diode (LED) market. Light plays an important role in promoting the plant's growth and LEDs have the capability to control the spectrum of the light provided to the plants irrespective of the season. The LED lights used in horticulture not only promotes growth of the fruits and plants but also enhances flavor, color and yields in a shorter time. For instance, in 2019, Cree Inc., a USA-based manufacturer of lighting class LEDs and lighting products, launched its next generation XLamp XP-E2 photo red (660 nanometer) and far red (730 nanometer) LEDs, to improve crop production under LED lights that helps to provide a unique combination of optical control, light output and high power LED reliability to be used in horticulture.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market Characteristics



3. Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Light Emitting Diode(LED) Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Light Emitting Diode(LED) Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market, Segmentation by Product Type:, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



LED Lamps

LED fixtures

4.2. Global Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market, Segmentation by Technology:, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Basic LED

High Brightness LED

OLED

Polymer

Ultra violet LED

4.3. Global Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market, Segmentation by End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



5. Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market

6.1. Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market Overview

6.2. Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market, Segmentation by Product Type:, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6.3. Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market, Segmentation by End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



7. China Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



8. India Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



9. Japan Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



10. Australia Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



11. Indonesia Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



12. South Korea Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



13. Western Europe Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



14. UK Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



15. Germany Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



16. France Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



17. Eastern Europe Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



18. Russia Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



19. North America Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



20. USA Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



21. South America Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



22. Brazil Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



23. Middle East Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



24. Africa Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



25. Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

25.1. Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. OSRAM Licht AG

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Cree, inc.

25.2.3. Phillips Lighting Holding

25.2.4. Lumiled holding B.V

25.2.5. Cooper industries



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market



27. Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market Trends and Strategies



28. Light Emitting Diode(LED) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



OSRAM Licht AG

Broadcom Inc.

Cooper Industries

Cree, Inc.

Dialight plc

everylight electronics

General Electric Company

LG Innotek

Lumiled holding B.V

Mercedes-Benz (Germany)

Moritex Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Phil



