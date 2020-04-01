RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 April 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
RAUTE CORPORATION’S FINANCIAL REPORTS AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2021
In 2021, Raute Corporation will publish financial reports as follows:
Raute Corporation’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held in Lahti on Wednesday March 31, 2021.
RAUTE CORPORATION
Tapani Kiiski
President and CEO
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Ms. Tarja Järvinen, Group Vice President, CFO, mobile phone +358 40 658 3562
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com
RAUTE IN BRIEF:
Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute’s customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute’s full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute’s head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company’s other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 151.3 million. The Group’s headcount at the end of 2019 was 778. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.
Raute Corporation
Nastola, FINLAND