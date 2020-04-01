DUBLIN, Ireland, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts have found COVID-19 viruses to remain alive and infectious three days after being left on a surface - and if that surface is a keypad, it can be touched by thousands of other people in a day. For that reason, governments around the world are increasing the limits of contactless payments, changing the landscape of digital payments and security measures.

Food delivery companies like the UK’s Deliveroo have switched to contactless payments to minimise risk to employees, and other firms are following suit. Also, complying with government advice, many banks have waived their contactless payment fees for the duration of the pandemic to meet hygiene regulations.

ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Contactless Payments and related topics such as Mobile Payments, Mobile Wallets, and Wearable Payments.

Latest available reports in this sector include:

Contactless Payments is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900