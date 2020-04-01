Lehi, Utah, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendio today announced plans to hire up to 200 full-time small business loan agents. In recent weeks, Lendio has seen a 60% increase in average daily loan demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating effects on small businesses. With the recent passing of the CARES Act and the inclusion of banks, credit unions and fintech lenders in the distribution of $350 billion in small business loans, Lendio anticipates loan demand to increase over 300%. Lendio is committed to helping business owners navigate through the application process and is in need of additional team members to meet the demand.

Lendio is a free online service that helps small business owners find the right loans for their diverse needs, including the funds set aside as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the CARES Act. Agents will be responsible for fielding an influx of inbound leads, conducting needs analyses, explaining the PPP loan process to borrowers and gathering documentation.

Throughout the nation, coronavirus-driven layoffs continue to reach unprecedented levels. Amid the job losses and furloughs, many workers find themselves seeking temporary or new positions. Additionally, many college students have returned home and are looking for employment as classes have gone online. Lendio’s small business loan agent position is suited for those interested in temporary to hire opportunities, contingent upon performance and company growth. These new hires will be working remotely during COVID-19 closures and will transition to Lendio’s Lehi, Utah headquarters when deemed safe to return to the workplace.

“While we are devastated to see small businesses around the country hurting, we are hopeful that the recently-passed CARES Act will alleviate some of the pain business owners are feeling,” said Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio. “We’re anxious to hire these loan agents who can help small business owners get quick access to this capital. They will be on the front lines of helping the American economy get back on its feet.”

Founded in 2011 by Brock Blake and Trent Miskin, Lendio is now the nation’s largest small business loan marketplace. To-date, Lendio has facilitated over $2 billion in financing through more than 100,000 small business loans and has become a trusted advocate for small business owners seeking to understand their financing options, especially during these turbulent times.

Lendio was recently recognized by Glassdoor as one of the Top 50 Workplaces and has been certified for four years running as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. In addition, Lendio ranks on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Inc.’s Best Workplaces.

To get more details about the open positions and to apply, visit lendio.com/careers.

