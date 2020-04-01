MONTREAL, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) today announced that it has launched the next generation line of Uniden® cellular signal boosters, helping families and businesses improve network connectivity for work, school and entertainment purposes. The new home office line of cellular signal boosters includes the Uniden® U60C 4G and Uniden® U65C 4G, both of which are designed to improve connectivity, especially as millions of workers migrate from office buildings to home workspaces during the Covid-19 crisis.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “Millions of homes and businesses in North America suffer from weak cellular signals, resulting in missed calls, dropped calls and slow data speeds. This is being magnified even more as cities, schools and businesses around the world are implementing work-from-home policies during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Uniden Cellular Signal Boosters are the perfect solution for anyone that needs to immediately improve network connectivity to work, study or take a break.”

According to recent BNN Bloomberg article , the growth of remote work has been steady at roughly 10% a year until now. The COVID-19 crisis has forced millions of Americans to set up offices at home.

The Uniden® U60C 4G and Uniden® U65C 4G are solutions that are proven to significantly increase cellular signals at home, including the basement, garage, attic or other remote corners of the property. These models can connect up to 30 cellular devices and improve signals in troubled zones up to 4,000 square feet. Users can easily install these cellular signal booster kits on their own and will immediately have crystal clear phone calls and lightning fast data speeds.



Seelenfreund added, “Over the last three years, we have seen steady sales of signal boosters as customers have taken measures to improve signal reliability for calls and data both in office buildings, warehouses, commercial vehicles, homes and more. As demand now shifts to include remote work, education and entertainment for home offices, we are pleased our Uniden Cellular Signal Boosters can help people stay connected to loved ones, stay informed about the news, keep working and continue studying.”

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a global vendor of in-vehicle cellular IoT solutions for first responder and commercial fleet vehicles. The flagship UV350 is the world’s first 4G/LTE in-vehicle IoT cellular solution, incorporating voice, data, push-to-talk over cellular, fleet management, and other public safety software to increase situational awareness, and save lives.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

