WESTPORT, Conn., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) announced today that Sandie O’Connor has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Ms. O’Connor recently retired as the Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer for JPMorgan Chase, a global financial services firm. In this capacity, she set the firm’s comprehensive regulatory strategy and led engagement with G-20 international standard setters, regulators and policymakers regarding evolving regulation and legislation. Using her extensive market expertise and deep understanding of capital flows, balance sheets and market liquidity she provided meaningful perspectives on impacts to clients, business activity and economic growth. Prior to this role, she held several leadership positions spanning corporate functions as well as client facing businesses including Global Treasurer and Head of Prime Services. Ms. O’Connor joined JPMorgan in 1988 and over a 30 year career, held positions of increasing responsibility within the company’s Investment Bank and Corporate divisions.

“Sandie O’Connor will be an excellent addition to our Board of Directors,” commented John L. Garrison, Jr., Terex Chairman and CEO. “With more than 30 years of finance experience at one of the world’s leading financial services firm, Sandie is a proven leader who will further strengthen the capabilities of our Board.”

