SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced it received a Notice of Award of $730,722 in a grant supporting the Ovaprene® postcoital test (PCT) clinical study research from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development, a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Having previously received two tranches under the grant, this final tranche brings the total funds under the grant to nearly $2 million. The NIH issued this final notice of award for the PCT project after reviewing data from the completed PCT clinical study and commercialization plans for Ovaprene, an investigational hormone-free, monthly contraceptive.



“This additional non-dilutive funding from the NIH supports our efforts to develop Ovaprene, which has the potential to be the first hormone-free, monthly contraceptive option for women,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President & CEO of Daré Bioscience. “This third grant award notice, which comes shortly after our recently-announced exclusive licensing agreement with Bayer, reflects our strategy to continue to support advancement of our programs by accessing capital via a broad range of sources and structures, including ways that don’t require a return to the equity markets. This award notice is timely, as we plan to file an Investigational Device Exemption application with the FDA to support the ongoing development of Ovaprene later this year.”

Ovaprene is a clinical-stage, hormone-free vaginal contraceptive intended to provide pregnancy prevention for multiple weeks. Requiring no intervention at the time of intercourse, if approved, Ovaprene could fill a void in today’s contraception alternatives.

The award will fund the balance of the costs associated with the completed Ovaprene PCT clinical study, a multi-center, open-label, non-significant risk device pre-pivotal trial. In November 2019, Daré announced positive topline results from the PCT study, where, in all women and across all cycles evaluated, it prevented virtually all sperm from entering the cervical canal, a surrogate marker for contraceptive effectiveness.1 The topline results from the PCT clinical study support continued clinical development of Ovaprene and its potential to be the first hormone-free, monthly contraceptive option for women. This notice of award follows the January 2020 announcement of an exclusive licensing agreement between Daré and Bayer, in which Bayer may commercialize Ovaprene in the United States once approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Daré worked with Grant Engine on the development of its grant proposal. Grant Engine provides grant writing expertise and has successfully assisted its clients in securing grants under the Small Business Innovation Research program for the NIH, the U.S. Department of Defense, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and other government agencies. Daré plans to continue to pursue non-dilutive funding opportunities to support the further development of its product candidates.

The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of Daré and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. This press release discusses research supported by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44HD095724.

1 https://ir.darebioscience.com/news-releases/news-release-details/dare-bioscience-announces-positive-findings-postcoital-test

