Tarrytown, NY, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you ice cream company recently recommended as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association (APA), today announced the launch of a pickle-flavored ice cream to tackle the two most iconic pregnancy cravings: pickles and ice cream.



The flavor, called Pickles For Two™, will combine Nightfood’s superior pregnancy nutritional profile with the universally unmistakable taste of dill pickles that so many pregnant women crave.

“Pickles For Two is delicious, creamy, and cool as a cucumber,” remarked Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “As the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and the recommended ice cream for millions of expecting moms, Nightfood has fully accepted and embraced the serious responsibility of satisfying the cravings that most pregnant women encounter.”

Nightfood’s nutritional profile is significantly superior for pregnant women compared to regular ice cream, which is why the Nightfood brand received the endorsement of the APA and why it is quickly becoming the preferred ice cream among pregnant women around the country.

Folkson continued, “How could we not do pickle-flavored ice cream? The addition of this unique and share-able flavor will help elevate the profile and awareness of the Nightfood brand within the pregnancy community through social media and other word of mouth.”

Nightfood is significantly higher in calcium, magnesium, zinc, protein and fiber than regular ice cream. Those qualities, along with less sugar, fewer calories, and a lower glycemic profile, make Nightfood an objectively better option for pregnant women. Setting it further apart from any other ice cream on the market, Nightfood contains amino acids to aid digestion and fight heartburn, a major problem for many women especially in the second and third trimesters.

Having just completed their highest-volume quarter ever, Nightfood is now available in major divisions of Albertsons (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Market), Kroger (Harris Teeter), as well as all Lowe’s Foods and other independent retailers. The ice cream can also be purchased online at BuyNightfood.com , where pregnant women receive free shipping on their first order of 8 pints or more with discount code PREGNANT.

Management expects the gestation period for this new flavor to be approximately one trimester, so consumers should be able to find it online in early summer.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is now available in major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Lowe’s Foods and other independent retailers.

Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

In February 2020, it was announced that Nightfood received the endorsement of the American Pregnancy Association as the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are over 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-highly reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile, Nightfood objectively has the most appropriate nutritional profile for pregnant women among all ice creams on the market.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

