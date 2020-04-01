Company intends to proceed with attaining current status with the SEC and Upgrade to OTCQB



LOS ANGELES,, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PINEAPPLE EXPRESS, INC. (OTC Grey: PNPL) (the “Company” or “Pineapple Express”), a publicly traded company in the legal cannabis industry that through its portfolio of assets offers operational management, technology, IP licensing, Cannabis property rentals, and equity in cannabis retail and production facilities, today announced it has filed its annual report for the fiscal year end December 31, 2018, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company’s 2018 Annual Report can be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1654672/000149315220005517/form10-k.htm

Commenting on the filing, Pineapple Express Chairman Matthew Feinstein commented, “filing this annual report with audited financial statements takes the Company steps closer to regaining current status with the SEC and up-listing Pineapple Express to the OTCQB.”

CEO Shawn Credle further added, “Once achieved, we aim that graduating from the OTC Grey market to the OTCQB will provide our shareholders with increased transparency and reporting. In turn, our goal is to achieve improved liquidity and awareness for Pineapple Express.”

About Pineapple Express, Inc.

Pineapple Express, Inc. (the “Company” or “Pineapple Express”) is based in Los Angeles, California. Through our operating subsidiary Pineapple Express Consulting, Inc., as well as our portfolio asset, Pineapple Ventures, Inc. (“PVI”) we provide capital to our canna-business clientele, lease real properties to those canna-businesses, take equity positions and manage those operations, and provide consulting and technology to develop, enhance, or expand existing and newly formed infrastructures. “Pineapple Express” is built to become the leading portfolio management company in the U.S. cannabis sector. The Company’s executive team blends enterprise-level corporate expertise with a combined three decades of experience operating in the tightly-regulated cannabis industry. Pineapple Express’s strategic asset integration has provided it with the infrastructure to support its subsidiaries with cost-effective access to all segments of the vertical: from cultivation and processing, to distribution, retail and delivery. With its headquarters in in Los Angeles, California Pineapple Express’s portfolio company, PVI, is rapidly increasing its footprint throughout the state and looking to scale into underdeveloped markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the application and enforcement of U.S. and state federal laws in the cannabis industry (including to the Company’s business activities and the business activities of some of its customers and counterparties), ability to attract new canna-business clientele, successfully implementing the Company’s growth strategy (including relating to the Company’s intention to create a nationally branded and vertically integrated chain of cannabis retail stores under the “Pineapple Express” name and anticipated development of Company-owned cultivation and processing facilities), dependence on key Company personnel, timing of the filing the Company’s Form 211 with FINRA and clearing related comments, obtaining approval for the Company’s common stock to be quoted on one of the three OTC Markets, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1st, 2020 (the “SEC”), and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

