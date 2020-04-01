1 APRIL 2020

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

Extension of share Offer period

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that, in connection with the offers for subscription to raise up to £40million in aggregate launched on 10 January 2020 in conjunction with Northern Venture Trust PLC and Northern 2 VCT PLC (the “Offers”), it has extended the Offer period.

Closure of the Offer as it relates to the Company and the deadline for receipt of applications for the final allotment with respect to that Offer has been extended from 12 noon on 1 April 2020, to 11.59pm on 1 April 2020.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

