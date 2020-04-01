FREEHOLD, NJ, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced today that it has published its Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance (“ESG”) Report. It is now available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit .

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "UMH is committed to incorporating environmental and social considerations into its business practices to create value and enhance the communities where our residents live. We also recognize the importance of good corporate governance in ensuring the Company’s continued success and maintaining the confidence of our shareholders. We are proud of all our efforts that are detailed in the ESG Report and encourage everyone to read it.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,100 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

