CARLISLE, Pa., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GIANT Company today announced that its customers generously raised more than $1 million to support local hunger relief efforts in March. Customers donated the funds during the company’s signature Bag Hunger Campaign and by rounding up the dollar amount on purchases at self-checkout last month.



“Right now, food banks and pantries across the country are working around the clock to serve an increased number of families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need is great,” said John Ponnett, senior vice president of retail operations, The GIANT Company. “These funds could not come at a more critical time, and on behalf of our more than 100 hunger relief partners and the entire GIANT Company, I thank our customers for their incredible generosity.”

According to Feeding America® each dollar raised helps provide at least 10 meals, meaning that the funds raised by The GIANT Company’s customers will fund more than 10 million meals. Funds raised during the campaign go to more than 100 hunger-relief partners, including food pantries across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Major recipient food banks include Philabundance, Second Harvest Food Bank, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, York County Food Bank, Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank, State College Food Bank, ProJeCt of Easton, Maryland Food Bank, and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Since 2008, GIANT’S Bag Hunger fundraising campaigns have raised more than $12.7 million.

“GIANT customers care about their community. Customer contributions to Bag Hunger will make an impact in the lives of many families in need. We are very grateful to everyone at The GIANT Company for their support, which allows us to continue to provide food to more than 60,000 people each month,” said Briana McGonagle, development manager, Second Harvest Food Bank.

In addition, this week The GIANT Company will also donate 3,000 hams to its partner food banks to help feed those in need. The holiday donation, which is an annual tradition for the company and its team members, will benefit the following food banks:

“We are always thankful to GIANT for their generous support, and this ham donation is another great example of how they give back to the community. These hams will put a smile on the faces of those we serve, knowing they won’t have to worry about providing a meal for their families during this incredibly challenging time,” said Tom Campbell, president, Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network.

In March, The GIANT Company announced a $250,000 donation to four local hunger relief organizations including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Philabundance, Maryland Food Bank, and Meals on Wheels Pennsylvania. These organizations serve over 30 counties within two states as they work through extraordinary circumstances to supply food to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters.

About The GIANT Company

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, The GIANT Company proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 33,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 125 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.