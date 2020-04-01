NEW YORK, NY, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) ("First Foods" or the "Company”), a developer and creator of high-end specialty hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) edibles, announced today that it has received the highly recognized OU Kosher Certification for its Southeast Edible hemp-based line of products.



First Foods’ hemp-based premium chocolate product line under the brand name “Southeast Edibles” is produced in the state of Florida and refines chocolate edible recipes in their state-of-the-art chocolate production facility using only the highest quality cacao ingredients. The Southeast Edible brand of products consists of a variety of Dark, Milk and White chocolate infused CBD bites.

By expanding into the OU Kosher market, First Foods continues to execute on its strategic plan and believes to have a first-mover advantage being one of the only known publicly-traded CBD edibles company with this certification.

The OU (Orthodox Union) Kosher is the world’s largest and most widely recognized kosher certification agency, certifying over 1.2 million products produced in more than 9,700 plants located in 104 countries around the world.

Consumers today are concerned about more than just the kosher status of their food. Over 12 million American consumers choose Kosher food products for reasons related to health, food safety, vegetarianism, lactose intolerance, and other dietary restrictions.

According to a report by Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026, the global kosher food industry was estimated at $19.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $25.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Many of the food industry’s most recognized brands, large and small, choose the OU for their kosher certification. These include: ADM, Cargill, Coca Cola, Dean Foods, General Mills, H.J. Heinz, Hershey’s, McCormick & Co., Nestlé, Novartis, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, to name a few.

Harold Kestenbaum, CEO of First Foods Group, stated, “OU Kosher is clearly a recognized distinction in the Kosher food products industry. While attaining this certification for our products was an arduous process, having this distinction is a clear market advantage that will enhance the perception of quality while also increase our products’ marketability to whole new market of Kosher consumers.”

First Foods Group, Inc. provides management services and funding options for emerging supplement brands and menu concepts. First Foods Group, Inc. is also growing its own new concepts, both through proprietary development and through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. First Foods Group has assembled a team of distinguished professionals with experience and success at the highest levels of the industry.

