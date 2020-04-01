SALT LAKE CITY, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software and intelligent energy services company today announced that it has secured a $577,000 purchase order for its intelligent automatic transfer switch (ATS) switchgear. The Company’s intelligent ATS switchgear is used to automatically transfer power supply from a primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage in the primary source, thus assuring uninterrupted power. It also allows the end user with surplus energy generation the opportunity to participate in regional energy markets when it makes financial sense to sell power back to the grid. The units underlying this purchase order are expected to be shipped over the next two fiscal quarters.

“CleanSpark’s units will be integrated into natural gas powered microgrids to provide resilient power to grocery stores. Resilient power to support essential businesses is critical now more than ever in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Grid related power outages can be increasingly disruptive to business operations and have drastic impact on essential customer access. The client issuing today’s purchase order is the same organization that contracted with CleanSpark in January for more than $1.6 million in ATS switchgear. We expect to continue to receive a significant number of orders for additional units during the next few years in order to meet the increasing demand for resilient back-up energy solutions.” said CEO of CleanSpark, Zach Bradford.

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark a software and services company which offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The Company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.

