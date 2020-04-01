DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. (“Kannalife” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: KLFE), a biopharmaceutical medchem company specializing in the research and development of potent novel monotherapeutics, announced today that the Company has been issued a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its trademark application for the mark, “Atopidine”.



The Company chose Atopidine™ as the trademark for Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine (“LEA”), the International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredient (INCI) assigned name for the Company’s patented monotherapeutic compound KLS-13022.

In pre-clinical testing, Atopidine™ was shown to decrease inflammatory cytokine (TNF〈, Il-1®, CXCL5 and IL-8) levels at concentrations 50 times less than toxic levels. Atopidine™ was effective in an in vitro photoaging experiment with anti-inflammatory action based on IL-6 inhibition against UVA irradiation in cultured human dermal fibroblasts cells. IL-6 is a cytokine (an immune system signaling molecule) that has been shown to promote inflammation and currently among the targets believed to be creating the cytokine storm in SARS-CoA-2 (“COVID-19”).

The Company is hoping to have Atopidine™ as a finished product by the end of 2020 for commercial use as an emollient to address a number of skin care and personal care needs.

Due to rising concerns regarding skin problems, various synthetic and natural products are driving the skin care industry. According to a recent report, the global skin care products market size is projected to reach $183.03 billion USD by 2025.1

"We are currently testing the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant potential of our patented compound Atopidine™ versus Betamethasone, a well-known corticosteroid and cannabidiol (CBD). When these studies are completed, we believe we will have a superior compound in treating keratinocyte-derived cytokine related skin disorders. After that, we would be really interested to see how Atopidine™ works with and compares to Kevzara (sarilumab) from Sanofi-Regeneron and Roche’s Actemra (tocilizumab), both IL-6 human monoclonal antibodies used in treating severe rheumatoid arthritis,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Kannalife.

About KLS-13022

KLS-13022 is a proprietary, investigational, novel, monotherapeutic product for the potential treatment of a range of skin care, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and personal care needs. KLS-13022 has not been reviewed or approved for patient use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other healthcare authority in the world. It’s safety and efficacy have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.

About Kannalife, Inc.

Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical medchem company focused on the development of proprietary and patented novel, monotherapeutic molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

The Company's KLS Family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc. , visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company’s Twitter page at @Kannalife .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the Company’s business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the Company’s drug candidates, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

References

Grand View Research Skin Care Products Market Worth $183.03 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 4.4%

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-skin-care-products-market

CONTACT:

Public Relations:

Andrew Hard, Chief Executive Officer of CMW Media

P: 888-829-0070

E: andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations:

Scott Gordon, Managing Director of CORE IR

P: 516-222-2560

E: scottg@coreir.com

www.coreir.com