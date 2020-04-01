Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Sales to Unify Solutions Portfolio, Create Singular Client Experience



SOMERSET, N.J., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced the addition of two accomplished executives to further increase the velocity of its market expansion: Mike Cuesta as Chief Marketing Officer and Wesley Stolp as Executive Vice President of Sales. These two seasoned leaders bring a deep understanding of the healthcare industry, together with proven success driving the growth of technology and services that support the clinical, financial and consumer experience needs of today’s physician practice.

Cuesta will be responsible for leading product and corporate marketing, demand generation and communications initiatives and Stolp will lead revenue growth for the company’s suite of cloud-based software and services for the ambulatory healthcare market.

“As a combined company, MTBC and CareCloud offer one of the industry’s most comprehensive suites of solutions and services for physician groups,” said Stephen Snyder, MTBC CEO. “Mike and Wes provide the deep market experience and critical leadership we need to optimize sales and marketing -- with a team that has grown 5x this year -- to expand our market share in the months and years ahead.”

Mike Cuesta assumes this role having most recently served as Senior Vice President of Marketing for CareCloud, which he helped co-found in 2009. In that capacity, Cuesta helped lead the strategy, design and growth of the company’s brand as a leader within the Healthcare IT market. Cuesta brings over 15 years of experience in brand strategy, digital marketing and design.

“MTBC is uniquely positioned to help physician practices thrive through a powerful combination of elegant software and expert services that deliver consistent results,” said Cuesta. “With the combined MTBC and CareCloud teams, we have a remarkable opportunity to bring real solutions to real problems facing medical practices in an era when many doctors are frustrated with their technology and grapple with the complexities of a changing reimbursement landscape.”

Wes Stolp joins MTBC from HealthPrime, a combination of Health Prime International (HPI) and Kareo’s RCM Service, Kareo Managed Billing (KMB), where he served as Executive Vice President of Sales. Stolp brings to MTBC nearly 15 years of sales and sales training in the ambulatory care market at companies serving the spectrum of practice services, including Intermedix, Origin Health Solutions and Avisena. Wes has a proven track record of leading high-performing sales teams to drive significant growth.

“I am thrilled to join this talented team at this pivotal time for our industry and for the company,” said Stolp. “The technology and team that MTBC has assembled are uniquely suited to help practices succeed in today’s challenging and changing environment and it’s exciting to be able to package these ingredients together to lead the market forward.”

Under the new leadership structure, MTBC will consolidate the Sales & Marketing teams across the portfolio of MTBC companies to deliver a more unified client experience and a focused revenue growth strategy. Both Cuesta and Stolp will play a key role as members of the executive team, reporting to CEO Stephen Snyder, and closely coordinating with Alfonso Nardi, VP of Strategic Initiatives and other members of the executive team.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

MTBC, Inc.

bkorn@mtbc.com