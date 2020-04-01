Timeline Has Not Changed for Future Harvests and Order Fulfillment



LAS VEGAS, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a fully licensed pure-play cannabis and hemp ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to report that its operations in Colombia will continue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation of Colombia has declared the agricultural industry as essential, thus allowing companies such as One World Pharma to operate.

Company officials in Las Vegas continue to work remotely throughout the current crisis.

“At such a difficult time we are most grateful that our operations are permitted to continue,” stated Brian Moore, President, One World Pharma. “And we are taking every step and measure to ensure the health and safety of our employees and partners.”

