LAS VEGAS, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a people-powered, socially conscious formulator of premium hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products and Bruce Lee Beverage further their alliance by offering a new product on the Vitalibis.com website. This is the second Actual Being™ wellness product to be offered through the alliance.



Actual Being™ is a health and wellness brand focused on developing products which include proprietary blends of plant-based ingredients inspired by Bruce Lee’s wellness practices.

Vitalibis Signature AB900, a full spectrum, terpene rich CBD+ oil with Frankincense, Corydalis, Myrrh, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Oil, and Passiflora Edulis Seed Oil. The Vitalibis Signature AB900 oil is designed for athletes and people with active lifestyles to assist with recovery and discomfort.



Actual Being™ FOCUS, a highly concentrated adaptogenic herb composition designed to bring focus, energy, and flow to your daily wellness practice. FOCUS has a blend of Cordyceps mushroom, Astragalus root, and other superfoods. It is designed as an energy alternative supplement to help with focus, energy and clarity.

To purchase these products at a 20% savings, please use code actualbeing during the checkout process on the Vitalibis.com website.

Both of these product formulas are industry-leading in their categories and are based on Dr. Mao’s deep health and wellness experiences. Dr. Mao belongs to the 38th generation of Chinese medicine doctors in the Ni family, with a legacy dating back 1,300 years. His life’s work has been centered around preserving and sharing his family’s expertise in the healing arts with the modern world.

The adaptogenic herbal formulations that he created for ACTUAL BEING™ are based on proprietary herbal formulas passed down in his family through many generations and which both modern research and experienced Chinese medicine practitioners have confirmed to be effective. ACTUAL BEING™ offers a natural and easy way to access the proven benefits of Chinese medicine so people can be healthy from within and live their best lives.

More information can be found on the Vitalibis BE WELL Blog.

“The Actual Being™ FOCUS product is inspired by martial arts icon Bruce Lee’s health and wellness practice,” said Gene Tsai, CEO of Bruce Lee Beverage. “We worked with renown expert Dr. Mao Shing Ni to formulate this powerful plant-based, adaptogenic supplement for those looking for a better for you, more effective alternative for Focus and Energy.”

“The expansion of our alliance with Shannon, Gene and the Bruce Lee Beverage team is exciting,” said Steven Raack, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vitalibis. “The Signature AB900 CBD+ oil is a tremendous product for athletes and those with active lifestyles. We have many, many satisfied customers. The addition of the Actual Being™ FOCUS supplement to our platform is a great addition to the product line-up. The continuation of our alliance comes at a perfect time with so much focus on individual wellness.”

About Bruce Lee Beverage, LLC

Bruce Lee Beverage, one of the Bruce Lee family companies, is a mission-based organization dedicated to sharing the art and philosophy of Bruce Lee to inspire personal growth, positive energy, and global harmony through innovative, socially responsible, natural health and wellness products. Bruce Lee is a cultural icon and global brand with over 25 million social media followers and an average reach of more than 11 million people per week. The Bruce Lee name, image, likeness and all related indicia are intellectual property of Bruce Lee Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved. www.brucelee.com. @BRUCELEE FB | TW | IG

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com. @VITALIBIS FB | IG

