Future Market Insights, Dubai, UAE, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The secondhand apparel market is projected to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2029-2027). A significant increase in millennial spending, preference in clothing brands, and overall economic growth are predominant factors driving the sales of secondhand apparel.
“The young generation's inclination towards online reselling platforms to buy environmentally-friendly clothing will continue to be a major booster to sales,” reveals Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new study.
Secondhand Apparel Market – Key Takeaways
Secondhand Apparel Market – Key Driving Factors
Secondhand Apparel Market – Key Constraint
Competition Landscape
Some of the leading players in the secondhand apparel market are Thredup Inc., The RealReal, Poshmark, Vinted, Micolet, Percentil.ma, Thrift+, Chikatex, HunTex Recycling Kft, British Used Clothing Company, eBay Inc., A&E Used Clothing Wholesale, Mobacotex, Tradesy, StockX, among others. The market players are investing in promotional activities, expansion of sales outlets, and are entering into strategic partnerships with prominent retailers to cater to growing demand from consumers.
More About the Report
The FMI’s market research report of 250 pages offers comprehensive insights on the secondhand apparel market. The study divulges compelling insights on the secondhand apparel market based on product type dresses & tops, shirts & t-shirts, sweaters, coats & jackets, jeans & pants, and others), sector (resale, and traditional thrift stores and donations), end-user (men, women, and kids), and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, independent small stores, departmental stores, and other sales channel) across six major regions.
