NEW YORK, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, the leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community, today announced further APAC expansion with the launch of a new managed co-location facility for Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX). Moreover, Pico also becomes a JPX distributor of TSE and OSE market data.



As the third largest exchange in the world, JPX operates financial instruments exchange markets to provide market participants with reliable venues for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments. In addition to providing market infrastructure and market data, JPX also provides clearing and settlement services through a central counterparty and conducts trading oversight to maintain the integrity of the markets.

Pico operates and maintains co-located infrastructure in more than 40 of the world’s most important financial data centers. Adding the JPX facility achieves a significant milestone in the firm’s strategy to have a globally comprehensive presence in all financial service data centers, and marketplaces.

In joining the JPX Co-Location Ecosystem, Pico will offer technology services to financial markets firms who demand cutting-edge solutions delivered quickly and accurately but also require flexibility and agility to respond to ever-changing market conditions. Pico will bring expertise as an infrastructure, connectivity, data, analytics and cloud technology provider coupled with its resilient and expansive global network to create market-leading global solutions.

Pico has connected the location to its private low-latency proprietary network mesh PicoNet™, which is designed for speed, resilience and scalability to deliver the best possible customer experience. It ensures the fastest path connections between on-net co-location sites and is supported by Pico’s Corvil Analytics, which provides real-time visibility and intelligence to assure speed, transparency, and compliance.

The PicoNet™ backbone will provide low-latency access to TSE and OSE market data with direct access. In addition, PicoNet™ will provide a seamless network to transport JPX market data and information to clients in the Americas and Europe where there is growing demand. The Pico co-located infrastructure at the JPX facility will be supported by experienced, on-site Intellihands staff, while the Pico Service Operations team, which covers every region in the world, will maintain 24/7 monitoring and troubleshooting.

“JPX Co-Location Ecosystem aims to present investors, who participate in or are considering participating in JPX markets via the JPX Co-Location service, with more choices and better efficiency when building a trading environment,” said Ryusuke YOKOYAMA, Senior Executive Officer & CIO at JPX. “We welcome Pico to our expanding facility and look forward to their broad portfolio of market-leading technology creating additional value to our ecosystem.”

“Pico is committed to giving our global and local client base the freedom to have their technology needs delivered globally as a service and operate with new levels of agility, accuracy and transparency,” said Roland Hamann, Pico Managing Director. “Being directly located at all important liquidity venues globally is key to moving fast and succeeding in today’s competitive landscape. Joining the world-class JPX ecosystem in its newest co-location buildout phase, marks a significant milestone in Pico’s global expansion and reinforces our strong commitment to the region. We would like to thank our partners at JPX for their hospitality and support during our smooth onboarding.”

Over the past 18 months Pico has expanded its APAC presence with strategic hires, new offices, additional data center presences, including several locations in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Korea and Taiwan. The PicoNetTM backbone has continued to extend its connectivity presence and on-net offering to interconnect all financial markets in APAC. Currently, Pico remains on track to add a further six data centers in the region in the next 12 months.

About Pico



Pico is a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil Analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit pico.net .

Media Contact

Pico Press Office:

Isabel Dalton

isabel.dalton@pico.net

+353 1 859 1040