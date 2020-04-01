MELBOURNE, Fla., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today that it will allow healthcare organizations and revenue cycle management companies to utilize its AI enabled medical coding engine Gemini AutoCode™ free of charge in response to COVID-19.



COVID-19 has disrupted the global revenue cycle management workforce and created challenges for organizations lacking a secure infrastructure to allow employees to work from home while under shelter-in-place mandates. As a by-product, physician practice and hospital revenue are negatively impacted.

There is a growing concern over security of US patient data as many companies cannot meet security requirements in a work from home environment. “Aidéo Technologies wants to help the US Healthcare Delivery System remain financially viable during this national crisis,” said Rob Gontarek, the President and CEO of Aidéo Technologies. “We are making our technology platform available at no cost for the duration of the crisis to affected providers and revenue cycle management companies. Organizations can gain immediate access to a secure solution to the disruption in the global workforce.” The business continuity of medical groups and hospitals can be maintained using the machine learning models for medical coding through Gemini AutoCode™.

Gemini AutoCode™ uses AI, a proprietary Natural Language Processing engine, and machine learning to interpret structured and unstructured clinical data. The application assigns the appropriate procedure and diagnosis codes, with no human intervention required. Gemini AutoCode™ easily integrates with electronic medical records and can accurately interpret and code over forty-thousand clinical encounters per hour.

It is expected that COVID-19 will have a lasting impact on the US Healthcare Delivery System and the machine learning of Gemini AutoCode™ will offer relief to entities impacted by the crisis. For more information, please visit www.aideo-tech.com/howcanwehelp?

About Aidéo Technologies

Aidéo Technologies (www.aideo-tech.com) provides software automation tools using artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning to the healthcare industry. Established in 2009, the company has development centers in Melbourne, Florida, and Silicon Valley. Aidéo is a portfolio company of Avtar Investments (www.avtarinvestments.com), a private family office investment firm focused on disruptive technology in healthcare.

Contact:

Laura Krejca

Senior Director, Client Service

laura.krejca@aideo-tech.com