Lysaker, 1 April 2020

The wordings in the 'Subscriptions and redemptions' section on page 2 of each of the below funds has been adjusted to reflect the possibility for the management company to apply alternative cut-off times in connection with public holidays. The new wordings are:

" Subscriptions and redemptions

Units can be subscribed for and redeemed through Storebrand Asset Management AS or through the management company’s selected distributors. Units are subscribed for and redeemed on a forward unknown price basis. The cut-off time for unit trades is initially 15:00 CET every business day, but the management company can set a different cut-off time in connection with public holidays. Information about changed cut-off time will be announced on the management company's website (www.storebrand.no/saminfo). For a trade to be processed on the same day, it must be in the hands of the management company before in the cut-off time. Redemptions will then be executed in such a way that unit holders receive a price based on the subsequent valuation. Subscriptions will be executed as soon as the management company has received the calculated value of the funds that the unit holders deposit. Regarding subscriptions and redemptions, the management company makes reservations concerning delayed processing of the unit trades as a result of technical or other factors. Subscription and redemption orders can be sent to Storebrand Asset Management AS, mutual fund administration, P.O. Box 484, 1327 Lysaker. Alternatively, orders can be scanned and sent electronically to fondskunde@storebrand.no.

If interests of the unit holders or general public interests require action, the management company may apply the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) for permission to postpone the fund value calculation and redemption claims from the unit holders partly or in total. Accordingly, Finanstilsynet may instruct the management company to suspend the right of redemption partly or in total, if they find it appropriate in order to protect the interest of the unit holders or the general public. "

These adjustments do not affect the intraday trading at Nasdaq Copenhagen in any way. The Prospectus update is effective as of today, and updated prospectuses are enclosed. Prospectuses can also be downloaded at www.storebrandfondene.dk .

The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds. For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

Morten Breivik, Head of Funds, +47 918 60 871

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Attachments