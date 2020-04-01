Washington, D.C., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on Census Day, Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP) announced a round of grants from its Civic Participation Emergency Grant Fund to help ensure Latinos are counted in the upcoming Census as the country responds to the rapidly-changing situation concerning COVID-19. The first round of grants went to eight grassroots, community-based organizations in six southern states.
The eight grantees are Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, Farmworker Association of Florida, Latino Community Foundation of Georgia, LatinoJustice PRLDEF for their work in Florida, Mi Familia Vota Educational Fund for their work in Arizona, Western North Carolina Workers’ Center, Texas-based Jolt Initiative, and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston.
“We are thrilled to be able to support these on-the-ground, innovative community-based partners that have created multi-dimensional outreach plans to better serve their communities during this pandemic,” said Ana Marie Argilagos, HIP’s President and CEO. “It is for this reason that the philanthropic community must continue to support local partners as they make critical decisions to better respond to the needs of their communities and ensure a fair and accurate census count.”
The Emergency Grant Fund was launched to address the need for a fair and accurate 2020 Census to ensure Latinos are counted. COVID-19 has forced organizations to quickly shift from field operations to virtual outreach efforts.
In 2018, HIP launched the Latino Civic Participation Grant in key southern states to provide funding to grassroots groups and nonprofit organizations that are using diverse strategies to build political power within the Latino community in places with limited financial and electoral influence to advance supportive policy change. HIP deployed $160,000 in grants that leveraged more than $1.25M in contributions and matching funds. HIP works with an extensive network of organizations on these critical civic participation issues. We encourage funders committed to racial equity in civic participation to contribute to HIP’s pool and/or match the organization’s funding as it is deployed.
If you are interested in partnering or learning more, please contact Justin Scheid at justin@hiponline.org or Sonia Melendez Reyes at sonia@hiponline.org.
