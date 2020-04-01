Dubai, UAE, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhibiting a very promising CAGR of 9%, the global aluminum curtain walls market will find extensive commercial and residential applications during the forecast period, 2019-2029. Upsurge in the demand for weather control features for infrastructure projects is a key growth driver. In addition, strict regulations against carbon emissions are enabling broader scope of application of aluminum curtain walls driven by disposable incomes of high net-worth individuals.

“Aluminum is a highly sustainable material. However, the industry will be influenced by players that adapt to the demand for energy and cost efficient infrastructure installations,” opines Fact.MR in its new research study.

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market - Key Takeaways

Commercial applications for aluminum curtain walls capture over 73% of overall market revenue, owing to strict government regulations for infrastructure.

Given their high-quality build and easy installations, unitized aluminum curtain walls are likely to grow 2x.

Residential applications of aluminum curtain walls are expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities.

East Asia is leading with global sales of aluminum curtain walls market, accounting for a fourth of market value.

South East Asia & Oceania will provide highly remunerative opportunities, with a growth rate of 11% CAGR.

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market – Key Driving Factors

High emphasis on energy and cost efficiency of buildings in terms of complete weather control is increasing the adoption of aluminum curtain walls.

Worldwide government regulations against carbon emissions are a key growth driver.

High recyclability and flexibility in terms of design is a key factor boosting the adoption of aluminum curtain walls.

Aluminum Curtain Walls Market – Key Restraint

Issues of air and water leakages will continue to hinder adoption, especially in construction projects.

Competitive Landscape

Aluminum curtain wall manufacturers are investing in research and development and are launching novel offerings characterized by longer renovation cycles, for consumers seeking permanent solutions. Key players in aluminum curtain walls market include YKK AP Inc., Alumil Aluminum Industry S.A., Tubelite Inc., Aluplex, Skansa, EFCO Corporation, Schuco International, Enclos Corporation, Sapa Building Systems Ltd., GUTMANN AG, and HUECK System GmbH & Co. among others.

About the Report

This 170-page research study offers an extensive analysis of the global aluminum curtain wall market, covering historical and forecast data for the predefined timeframe. The report delivers compelling insights on the basis of type (stick-built, semi-unitized, and unitized), application (commercial and residential), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

