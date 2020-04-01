Fort Myers, Fla., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) in-house specialty pharmacy and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) signed a new multi-year agreement that provides Humana members with in-network access to a range of pharmacy services. The AON Pharmacy works exclusively on behalf of more than 70 physicians in its growing network of community-based oncology practices across 11 states to ensure quality and safety and effective treatment outcomes for their patients. With its recent addition to Humana, the AON Pharmacy is now an in-network provider with the top five pharmacy benefit managers in the country.

The centralized state-of-the-art pharmacy, based in Fort Myers, Florida, has ready access to 99 percent of the available oral oncolytics, and can quickly dispense medications and supplies directly to patient homes. Staff members coordinate insurance claims and even make connections to financial assistance programs.

AON Pharmacy Manager Douglas Braun, CSP, PharmD, RPh, said, “This newly formed partnership now provides thousands of Humana members access to our oral oncolytic pharmacy services. The benefit to patients is phenomenal. Our pharmacists call regularly to monitor patient progress. Because these oral drugs are self-administered, a close partnership between patient, oncologist and pharmacist is critical to ensure compliance and help manage any side effects.”

“Humana members now have access to improved levels of care,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “Our pharmacy team confirms every refill and coordinates any medication changes, so patients never miss a dose. And since we are licensed in all states, delivery can be arranged if patients are traveling away from home.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added, “Our partnerships with our payers, such as Humana, are something we are dedicated to fostering to ensure we provide long-term solutions that secure cancer care for patients in need. We are excited to collaborate and look forward to a long-standing relationship with Humana.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 73 physicians and 41 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 11 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Attachment

Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network, LLC 941.224.8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com