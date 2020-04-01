Dubai, UAE, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer biomarker market will reach a valuation of US$ 27 Bn by the end of 2025, as projected by a new Fact.MR report. The growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and the subsequent investments in research and development activities. Factors further complementing the growth are favorable government funding initiatives on cancer diagnostics.
Cancer Biomarker Market: Key Findings
Cancer Biomarker Market: Key Driving Factors
Cancer Biomarker Market: Key Restraint
Competition Landscape
Some of the key players in the global cancer biomarker market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Technologies & Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., and QIAGEN, among others. The market players are adopting Artificial Intelligence (to) to develop their offerings and to decode the cancer pathology.
This 170-page study offers a detailed market forecast on the cancer biomarker market. The key categories covered in the report include Market statistics have been presented on the basis of Test Type (PSA tests, CTC tests, AFP tests, CA tests, HER2 tests, BRCA tests, ALK tests, CEA tests, EFGR mutation tests, KRAS mutation tests, and Others) and Disease Indication (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, etc.) across five major regions.
