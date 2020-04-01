Mitch Gould is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. He has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry, with expertise spanning several categories of consumer products, including lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and beverages. Over the years, Mitch has represented organizations such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, Miracle-Gro, Native Remedies, Flora Health, Steven Seagal’s Lightning Bolt, Body Basix, and Hulk Hogan’s extreme energy granules.

Mitch Gould is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. He has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry, with expertise spanning several categories of consumer products, including lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and beverages. Over the years, Mitch has represented organizations such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, Miracle-Gro, Native Remedies, Flora Health, Steven Seagal’s Lightning Bolt, Body Basix, and Hulk Hogan’s extreme energy granules.

Boca Raton, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now is the time to lay the groundwork for when the economic recovery becomes robust, which many economists are predicting for later this year.

“Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin is expecting a ‘gigantic fourth quarter’ because of ‘pent-up demand’ by American consumers,” said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International. “That is why NPI is currently working with international and domestic companies to position them to take advantage of that robust economic upswing.”

Mnuchin told Politico that the economic recovery will begin when Americans see the United States get through the next few months and the virus dies off.

Mnuchin’s economic forecast also has support from many economists.

The vast majority of economists predict the U.S. economy will rebound later this year.

With more states ordering self-isolation, the hope that warmer weather slows down the virus, government fast-tracking coronavirus medical research, and Congress and the Federal Reserve taking unprecedented actions, the economists are hoping for the recovery to start sooner than later.

Especially now that Congress has passed a $2-trillion-plus stimulus package, as some economists say is needed.

The stimulus package includes $1,200 checks to Americans making less than $75,000, expanded unemployment benefits for workers laid off because of the coronavirus, and billions of dollars to help small businesses survive during the health crisis.

Gould said he encourages health and wellness companies to expand their online sales outlets because more people than ever before are buying online. Amazon is hiring 100,000 workers to handle the increase in online sales.

“They are buying health and wellness products online at rates never before seen,” Gould added. “People are staying home, ordering what they need online, and, now more than ever, searching for dietary supplements to help keep them in peak condition.”

People are also buying their staples online, such as their beauty products.

“When they run out of skincare products or hair coloring systems, they are not going to the store to buy them anymore. They are searching online for beauty products and having them delivered,” Gould said.

Nutritional Products International works with health and wellness companies, both overseas and domestic, to expand their sales in the United States. Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution,” which gives manufacturers a one-stop hub for all their needs if they want to enter or expand in the U.S. market.

Gould noticed a void in the global marketplace.

“It was crystal clear that international health and wellness companies were seeking U.S. distribution but did not understand how to obtain it. Looking in, the U.S. appeared to be very complex, and daunting, to say the least,” Gould said.

Hence, Gould put together a one-stop, turnkey solution, which he coined the “Evolution of Distribution,” a proprietary system and method that enables NPI to import, distribute, and promote from one platform.

“The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ has successfully helped oversea companies achieve their U.S. goals for more than a decade,” Gould added.

To manage the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system, Gould recruited Jeff Fernandez, a veteran of Walmart and Amazon.com.

“Now, as president of NPI, Fernandez helps manage the day-to-day global business,” Gould said.

For more information, call 561-544-0719 or visit nutricompany.com.

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

