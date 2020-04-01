Portland, OR, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electronic shelf label market was estimated at $624.7 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $2.16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and fluctuating market trends.

Increase in demand for business process optimization in the retail sector, shift in trends in retail automation, and rise in purchasing power of consumers propel the growth of the global electronic shelf label market. On the other hand, high expenditure needed for the installation of ESL restrains the growth to certain extent. However, top-end technological advancements with real-time data analysis are anticipated to usher in a plethora of opportunities in the industry.

The LCD segment to maintain its dominance till 2026-

By product type, the LCD segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail by 2026. The full-graphic e-paper segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 20.9% from 2019 to 2026. The segmented e-paper segment is also analyzed in the report.

The displays segment garnered the lion’s share in 2018-

Based on component, the displays segment held the highest share in 2018, garnering more than one-fourth of the global market. The same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the estimated period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in batteries, transceiver, and microprocessors.

Europe to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on Geography, Europe contributed to more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail by 2026. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 19.6% during the study period. The other two provinces discussed in the market report include LAMEA and North America.

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global electronic shelf label market report include SES-imagotag, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Opticon Sensors Europe, NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling, Pricer, E Ink Holdings, Displaydata, Clearink Display, Altieer, and Diebold Nixdorf. These market players have combined several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

