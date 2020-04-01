SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, today announced the release of HotDocs Advance 1.18 to the company’s cloud platform. This latest version allows users to conduct interviews remotely with clients so their information can be entered directly into HotDocs to further streamline document generation. The offering delivers on the company’s commitment to simplifying and automating flows of information, especially for legal, insurance, financial, real estate, and other organizations in highly-regulated industries.



With virtual interviews, firms can simply select a document template, create a link to the document interview, and send the link to the client to complete virtually. The information gathered is submitted back to the firm so that it can be used to generate documents. The final document is then produced, eliminating the need for firms to gather information from the client and manually enter that data back into HotDocs. Users will have the ability to monitor their client’s progress on the interview.

“We want to make it as simple as possible for our customers to create accurate, compliant documents, especially at a time when conducting in-person business is not possible,” states Scott Johnson, chief executive officer at AbacusNext. “This feature further advances the document creation process and makes it easier than ever for users to collaborate with their clients.”

For more information on this release, visit www.hotdocs.com.

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, offering a complete suite of practice management, payment processing and document automation solutions with on-site, public and private cloud hosting options. With over 100,000 users across 60 countries, AbacusNext is recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit abacusnext.com .