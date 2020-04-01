FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 31thMarch 2020













2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 68,396,710































































































































































































































4.63181%



(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 68,396,710































































































































































































































4.63181%





(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 600 77.00 Purchase 1,300 76.19 Purchase 300 76.19 Purchase 600 76.19 Purchase 500 76.47 Purchase 20,700 76.19 Purchase 3,300 76.19 Purchase 800 76.19 Purchase 1,268 76.19 Purchase 1,100 76.19 Purchase 200 76.19 Purchase 12,000 75.97 Purchase 2,100 76.19 Purchase 300 76.19 Purchase 3,200 76.19 Purchase 600 76.19 Purchase 200 76.19 Purchase 4,100 76.19 Purchase 200 76.19 Purchase 393 76.19 Purchase 400 76.19 Purchase 2,700 76.19 Purchase 13,400 75.97 Purchase 400 76.19 Purchase 6,722 76.85 Purchase 5,600 76.19 Purchase 17,780 76.19 Purchase 15,904 76.19 Purchase 45,724 76.19 Purchase 1,972 76.19 Purchase 6,612 76.19 Purchase 4,992 76.19 Purchase 1040 76.19 Purchase 270 76.19 Purchase 900 76.19 Purchase 4800 76.19 Purchase 200 76.19 Purchase 251 76.19 Purchase 4400 76.19 Purchase 22000 75.97 Purchase 19100 76.19 Purchase 1500 77.72 Purchase 300 76.19 Purchase 8300 76.19 Purchase 1600 76.19 Purchase 4500 76.19 Purchase 1140 76.19 Purchase 21090 76.19 Purchase 1128 76.19 Purchase 564 76.19 Purchase 564 76.19 Purchase 2800 75.96 Purchase 154 76.19 Sale 2,400 76.19 Sale 301 76.19 Sale 40 76.19 Sale 2,100 76.19 Sale 3,200 76.19 Sale 300 76.19 Sale 600 76.19 Sale 800 76.19 Sale 300 76.19 Sale 1,600 76.19 Sale 2,700 76.19 Sale 3,300 76.19 Sale 4,400 76.19 Sale 200 76.19 Sale 900 76.19 Sale 400 76.19 Sale 200 76.19 Sale 300 76.19 Sale 400 76.19 Sale 200 76.19 Sale 200 76.19 Sale 879 76.19 Sale 131,572 76.19 Sale 1,536 76.19 Sale 12,717 76.19 Sale 6,265 76.19 Sale 171 77.09 Sale 179 77.09 Sale 1,940 76.19 Sale 1,940 76.19 Sale 1,500 76.19

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



