Octopus AIM VCT plc

1 April 2020

Correction: Net Asset Value

Correction to the announcement made on the 1 April 2020 at 12:13 ‘New Accounting Ref Date’ the incorrect heading was used and should have been released under the Net Asset Value(s) heading, the text of the announcement remains the same as previously announced.

1 April 2020

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 30 March 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 80.0 pence per share.

