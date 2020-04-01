MINNEAPOLIS, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, schools are re-evaluating their teaching practices and learning environments to accommodate an at-home, remote learning experience. Jamf , the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, recently announced exciting new functionality aimed at supporting teachers, parents and students during this unprecedented time.



The new Jamf Parent watchOS app, which is available for both Jamf Pro and Jamf School, syncs automatically with the parent iPhone. Using the intuitive interface from their wrist, parents can remotely and in real-time:

Power focused learning – Parents can restrict which apps and features their child can access on their device, including games and social media.

– Parents can restrict which apps and features their child can access on their device, including games and social media. Create schedules to keep students on track – Parents can schedule homework or bed time and apply associated restrictions on device capabilities.

– Parents can schedule homework or bed time and apply associated restrictions on device capabilities. Keep students safe – Parents are able to track student device location and set up notifications.

“Jamf Parent has been super helpful during this time of remote learning – especially for parents who want additional controls on school-issued iPads that are being brought home for the first time,” said Chris Miller, IT director at Eanes Independent School District in Austin, Texas.

Jamf School, Jamf’s mobile device management (MDM) solution purpose-built for education, also recently introduced new features to the Jamf School Teacher app, including:

Raise Hand – This new feature improves student and teacher communication, allowing students to raise their hand virtually, triggering a notification to teachers to respond via Chat or email immediately.

– This new feature improves student and teacher communication, allowing students to raise their hand virtually, triggering a notification to teachers to respond via Chat or email immediately. Teacher Guide – This in-app guide allows teachers to see helpful tips on how to teach remotely, complete with videos and tutorials.

– This in-app guide allows teachers to see helpful tips on how to teach remotely, complete with videos and tutorials. Share a Lesson – This feature strengthens teacher to teacher collaboration, allowing teachers to share a custom lesson, with set-up restrictions, shared apps and whitelisted websites, with other teachers.

Jamf announced global availability of Jamf School and the availability of the Jamf Parent app in Jamf Pro last November. With a mission of helping schools succeed with Apple, Jamf has an education technology solution for any school of any size in the world.

“Jamf is committed to doing everything we can to help schools and families support remote learning during this unprecedented time,” said Sam Johnson, chief customer officer, Jamf. “Parents struggle to balance working remotely and ensuring their children stay on task while learning at home. Now with new functionality like Jamf Parent available on the Apple Watch, it is faster and more convenient to make real-time remote actions to help students continue their learning at home from school iPads.”

