Burbank, California, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Endocanna Health, Inc. (“Endocanna” or the “Company”), a research and development biotechnology company specializing in endocannabinoid DNA testing and precision cannabinoid formulations, announced today the launch of new features for its Endo·Decoded endocannabinoid report and improved customer experience on mydna.live.



“With the new updates and reports available to consumers on Mydna.live, Endocanna Health can offer more robust, scientifically based insights to ensure cannabinoid and CBD consumers have the best chance to achieve an optimal experience,” said Len May, CEO and Co-Founder of Endocanna Health.

The updated report further identifies unique genotypes, maps potential risks and suggestions for a more positive outcome. The report aligns individual DNA results with the latest research to predict how consumers will respond to specific cannabinoids, THC and terpenes.

The new version of the Endo·Decoded report provides an in-depth look at individual DNA markers in order to match them with specific Endo·Aligned formulation suggestions (specific CBD:THC ratios and terpene profiles). The all new Wellness Report provides consumers with Endo·Aligned formulation suggestions which are matched to commercial products, delineated by geographical regions.

“We’ve created an entirely new experience for MyDNA.live to remain at the forefront of endocannabinoid DNA technology. In addition to a myriad of new trait reports, we’ve spent almost a year in developing a robust cannabinoid DNA product matching algorithm,” said Eric Kaufmann, Co-Founder & COO of Endocanna Health.

The updated Mydna.live customer health dashboard allows users to view personalized content and experiences based on DNA test outcomes and specific genotype, driven by AI learning algorithms. It also provides an agnostic marketplace where customers can assess which product aligns with the formulation suggestions provided in their Endo·Decoded report.

To learn more about Endocanna Health, please visit https://www.endocannahealth.com.

About Endocanna Health, Inc.

Endocanna Health is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending algorithm and genetic superchip to deliver personalized cannabinoid DNA variant reports, Endo·Decoded™. DNA for the test is either collected through a simple saliva swab or from genetic data files downloaded from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritageDNA. Endocanna’s health and wellness portal, Mydna.live, provides a personalized experience and cannabinoid product suggestions consumers can take action on immediately. For more information, visit: www.endocannahealth.com.

