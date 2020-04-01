Paris, April 1st, 2020 – 6.00PM CEST - Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641 - ALPIX), a bioelectronic company developing innovative bionic vision systems to allow patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, announces the evolution of its share capital. The number of voting rights and shares composing its share capital as at March 31st, 2020 is as follow:
|Total voting rights
|Total number of shares composing capital
|
Total real voting rights (1):
25,516,115
|25,577,416 (3)
|
Total theoretical voting rights (2):
25,577,416
(1): The actual (or net) voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights exercisable at General Meetings. They are calculated based on the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, less any shares without voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).
(2): Theoretical (or gross) voting rights include all voting rights attached to the shares (including those without voting rights).
(3): Including 665,000 new shares in accordance with the contract of Equity Line financing cancelled on November 6, 2019; and 2,760,665 new shares from conversion of ORNAN2019 by ESGO Fund.
