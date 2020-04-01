Received ~$1.8 million in aggregate CIR payments in 2020

CIR offers support for on-going MS1819 Phase 2 clinical studies in Europe

NEW YORK, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced it has received approximately 581,000 Euros for its 2017 CIR (French Research Tax Credit) following the successful conclusion of its audit. This marks the second CIR payment AzurRx has received in 2020. In March 2020, the Company announced it had received $1.13 million for its 2018 CIR for an aggregate total of $1.77 million in non-dilutive funding received in 2020. In addition, the Company anticipates it will receive the 2019 CIR payment by the end of 2020.

The French R&D tax credit initiative (“Crédit d’Impôt Recherche”, or CIR) gives eligible research-based French companies, which are subject to corporate tax in France, the ability to claim tax relief of up to 30% on costs incurred in R&D activities.

The CIR has been used to fund AzurRx’s ongoing MS1819 clinical trials, including its Phase 2 Combination therapy study in Cystic Fibrosis.

About CIR

The Research Tax Credit (CIR) is a tax incentive provided by the French Government to encourage the growth of businesses' competitiveness by favoring research and development (R&D) and innovative activities. It is particularly adapted to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises.

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s lead drug candidate, MS1819, is a recombinant lipase enzyme for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) associated with cystic fibrosis (CF) and chronic pancreatitis (CP). The Company is headquartered in New York, NY, with scientific operations based in Langlade, France. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.azurrx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, including those related to the clinical development of MS1819 and the results of its clinical trials, are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

For more information:

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

760 Parkside Avenue, Suite 304

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Phone: (646)-699-7855

info@azurrx.com

Investor Relations contact: