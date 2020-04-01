Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For March 2020

CLICHY – April 01, 2020

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2020 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 02/03/2020 19,200 54.1734 1,040,129.28 04/03/2020 1,803 54.9912 99,149.13 05/03/2020 27,000 53.9000 1,455,300.00 06/03/2020 3,713 50.7411 188,401.70 11/03/2020 35,849 50.4500 1,808,582.05 TOTAL 87,565 52.4360 4,591,562.17

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com Investor Relations Contact: + 33 1 45 19 52 98 Press Contacts Michèle Ventura



michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85



isegonzac@image7.fr

2020 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

First Quarter 2020 results 23 April 2020 Conference call and Webcast 2020 AGM 20 May 2020 To be determined First Half 2020 results 29 July 2020 Conference call and Webcast Third Quarter 2020 results 28 October 2020 Conference call and Webcast

