Head Office : 4 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie, France 
Tel : + 33 (0) 1 78 15 00 00 – www.nexans.com 
a French Société Anonyme with a share capital of € 43,494,691 – R.C.S. Nanterre 393 525 852 
             
Disclosure of trading in own shares          
March 31, 2020           
Issuer : Nexans           
Category : treasury shares           
             
Pursuant to applicable law on share buybacks, Nexans declares the following purchases of its own shares on March 31, 2020.  
             
The trades have been executed within the framework of the description of the buyback program published on March 26, 2020 on the Company's website (www.nexans.com), and under a mandate executed by an investment firm. 
  
             
Name of the IssuerIdentity Code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity Code of Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-30FR0000044448177327.742166BATE      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-30FR0000044448514827.548240CHIX      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-30FR0000044448173527.738720TRQX      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-30FR00000444482513027.952036XPAR      
 TOTAL33,786       
             

 


Attachment