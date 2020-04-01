|Head Office : 4 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie, France
|Tel : + 33 (0) 1 78 15 00 00 – www.nexans.com
|a French Société Anonyme with a share capital of € 43,494,691 – R.C.S. Nanterre 393 525 852
|Disclosure of trading in own shares
|March 31, 2020
|Issuer : Nexans
|Category : treasury shares
|Pursuant to applicable law on share buybacks, Nexans declares the following purchases of its own shares on March 31, 2020.
|The trades have been executed within the framework of the description of the buyback program published on March 26, 2020 on the Company's website (www.nexans.com), and under a mandate executed by an investment firm.
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity Code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity Code of
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-30
|FR0000044448
|1773
|27.742166
|BATE
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-30
|FR0000044448
|5148
|27.548240
|CHIX
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-30
|FR0000044448
|1735
|27.738720
|TRQX
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-30
|FR0000044448
|25130
|27.952036
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|33,786
