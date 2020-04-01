CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws, 6ix Capital Corp. (“6ix Capital”) announces that from March 11, 2020 to March 30, 2020 it acquired control over 2,658,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Zargon”) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for an aggregate purchase price of $162,964.31 (the “Share Purchases”). Following the completion of the Share Purchases, 6ix Capital has control over 2,658,000 Common Shares of Zargon.



Prior to the closing of the Share Purchases, 6ix Capital had no securityholdings in Zargon. Immediately after the completion of the Share Purchases, 6ix Capital had control over 2,658,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.56% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Further details regarding the acquisition of the Common Shares described above and a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the Transaction are available on Zargon's SEDAR profile.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in conjunction with this news release, please contact:

6ix Capital Corp.

Travis Callaway

(403) 910-0569

400, 630 – 8 Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 1G6