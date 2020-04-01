NEWTON, Mass., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced that it is offering the Paytronix self-service online ordering solution to customers of the Toast POS system with no monthly fee for six months. This full-featured Toast integration makes it quick and easy for restaurants to onboard digital ordering. The offer runs from April 1 through April 30, 2020, and is part of the company’s ongoing effort to help restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis.



The combination of the Paytronix online ordering platform and the Toast POS means restaurant owners and brands can have a full-service offering up and running fast. Paytronix online ordering saves time by pulling store information right from the Toast POS, including menus, store hours, lead times, and out-of-stock items. It provides guests with an easy-to-use online ordering menu that is accessible on both mobile devices and desktop browsers. It even enables brands to easily add delivery partners like DoorDash, as well as offer curbside pickup and contactless delivery.

“We’re in an extraordinary time in the restaurant industry in which having an efficient way for guests to order online for takeout or delivery is a matter of survival,” said Tim Ridgely, head of Order & Delivery for Paytronix. “We want to make sure that restaurants can stay in business for the long haul, so together we can come out of this crisis stronger and ready for the future.”

The offering requires payment of a reduced setup fee and does not include Paytronix’s loyalty, gift, comp, or messaging solutions. It is applicable only to new merchants running the Toast POS. For more information, visit https://ww2.paytronix.com/toast-paytronix-order .

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores . Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .