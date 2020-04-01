Duluth, GA, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers SOC109: Building Resilience in Young Children a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users April 1-30, 2020.

Every day, young children experience stress or trauma. Some children are exposed to crises such as natural disasters, community violence, abuse, neglect, and separation from or death of loved ones or even the current COVID-19 pandemic we are currently experiencing. Many young children experience the more common stresses of conflicts with siblings, rejection by peers, or adjusting to multiple caregivers. These events can cause young children to feel vulnerable, worried, fearful, sad, frustrated, or lonely. How children react to these situations and their ability to “bounce back” is an indicator of their emotional competence and resilience.

The American Psychological Association (APA) defines resilience as the ability to adapt well to adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats, or significant sources of stress. Resilience is the ability to use social emotional skills to overcome the effects of stress or trauma in one’s life. Researchers have discovered that the development of resilience depends on a number of factors from genetics to the environment to the relationships in the child’s life. These characteristics develop from a child’s experiences, which means that early care and education professionals have the opportunity to contribute to the development of resilience in the children in their care.

As adults we have established patterns of coping that we use during difficult times. Children do not have these same tools, partly because they are not developmentally capable of engaging in activities such as journaling or talking with friends about their feelings. For this reason, it is important that we work to instill in children as many traits, attitudes, skills, and coping mechanisms as possible.

This course helps participants understand what resilience is and how it helps children work through difficult and traumatic events in their lives. The course focuses on the role of the early care and education professional in developing a program that promotes resilience. The course explores a wide range of activities and practices suited for infants through school-age children.

“The strategies learned in this course lend themselves to the creation of positive classroom communities, as well as children who are able to problem solve and handle strong emotions,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Children who have developed resilience will be better prepared to handle traumatic situations throughout their lives.”

SOC109: Building Resilience in Young Children is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

