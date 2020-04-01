Hampton, VA, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient Advocate Foundation (PAF), a national nonprofit organization that provides case management services, education, and financial aid to patients with chronic, debilitating and life-threatening diseases, is poised to deliver committed, expert, and expeditious help to patients and families who are facing health and financial impacts as a result of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a leader in the delivery of one-on-one interventions to our nation’s most vulnerable patient populations, PAF is honored to join the fight against COVID-19, urgently applying our skills and resources to the service of those impacted by this pandemic.

Beginning on April 1, 2020, PAF will offer a suite of direct support initiatives for patients and families who are impacted by or diagnosed with COVID-19. The COVID Care Resource Center offers timely information and resources on demand, and for those who need direct assistance, COVID Care and COVID Care Recovery Fund provide personalized help.

The COVID Care Resource Center is an online directory that provides an array of resources, FAQs and educational webinars addressing the coronavirus pandemic, and can be accessed at https://www.patientadvocate.org/covidcare/. This online center will be routinely expanded as important new COVID resources and information becomes available.

Through COVID Care, PAF case managers will provide patients with direct support in response to their individual needs, working with them to resolve issues related to accessing and paying for medical expenses, cost-of-living needs, and insurance and transportation costs that have become difficult to manage due to the pandemic. The program is available to patients and their caregivers who have a chronic, life-threatening or debilitating illness and have been directly or indirectly impacted by COVID-19, as well as those who do not have an underlying health condition but have been hospitalized with the virus. The COVID Care team can be reached at 1-800-532-5274, option 0.

The COVID Care Recovery Fund will deliver direct financial aid to eligible patients who need non-medical, cost-of-living support as a result of their diagnosis of COVID-19. Patients can access the fund and complete an application via a secure portal, https://financialaid.patientadvocate.org/Recovery , or through the toll-free hotline at 1-855-824-7941, option 1.

As the coronavirus spreads across our country, PAF recognizes that many families are facing a host of unique and unexpected concerns, and we are committed to delivering accurate information, education, resource linkages and direct patient assistance during this time of stress and uncertainty.

###

About Patient Advocate Foundation (PAF): Established in 1996, Patient Advocate Foundation is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which provides case management services and financial aid to Americans with chronic, life-threatening and debilitating diseases. For more information about Patient Advocate Foundation and its mission to improve health access to all patients, visit www.patientadvocate.org or call 1-800-532-5274.

If you would like to donate to PAF’s COVID Care Recovery Fund please visit https://impact.patientadvocate.org/COVID19.

Beth Moore Patient Advocate Foundation beth.moore@patientadvocate.org