DENVER, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessica Billingsley, CEO, Akerna, (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), will join with other leading experts in an Expert Webcast virtual roundtable addressing: The Impact of COVID-19 on the Cannabis Industry. The webcast is Thursday, April 2, at 4 p.m. ET.

The panel will discuss the acute and ongoing issues the pandemic is causing as well as how the industry will likely emerge. Topics will include the impact of shelter-in-place orders, labor and employment issues, challenges to operations and liquidity, insurance and contractual considerations, restructuring without federal bankruptcy and the crisis’ impact on federal and state bills.

Webcast Information:

When: Thursday, April 2, 2020

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

About Akerna

Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company. Akerna’s service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, and solo sciences tech platform. Since its establishment in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. Akerna is based in Denver. For more information, please visit www.akerna.com and follow us on Twitter @AkernaCorp.

Akerna Media Relations

D. Nikki Wheeler

Nikki.Wheeler@Akerna.com

303-514-2012 Akerna Investor Relations

Jason Assad

JAssad@akerna.com

678-570-6791



