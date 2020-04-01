New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market valued at USD 6.53 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.15 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Excipients are the products that do not show any activity of the drug but facilitates the drug delivery process. The increase in the outbreak of pandemic or epidemic diseases across the globe is the primary factor for boosting the growth of the market. The problems associated with instability, poor solubility, and absorption of active pharmaceutical ingredients are driving the demand for pharmaceutical excipients. The development of nanotechnology for the administration of drugs is further boosting the growth of the market. In 2015, the amount of manufacturing of final products of drugs in Japan accounted for 6,820.4 billion yen, the amount of import was 4,022 billion yen. Increasing outbreak of life threatening diseases and increasing incidences of resistance over traditional treatment plan resulting in increasing number of final production are expected to boost the market growth.
North America has obtained remarkable growth in the market due to the awareness among the consumers for better healthcare, government initiatives for research and development of new drugs, clinical trials, and due to better facilities for healthcare in the region. However, the high cost of drug development is the primary restraint to market growth.
The COVID-19 Impact: The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has reported significant growth in the pharmaceutical excipients market. According to the recent epidemiological data the fight against COVID-19 is expected to continue furthermore for some considerable time, especially in Europe. Pharmaceutical companies are engaged in developing the appropriate and desired treatment plan or medicines. Increasing production of final products in the industry has gained huge demand of excipients required for the formulation. However, it might impact negatively to emerging nations in Asia such as China and India, due to the increased restrictions towards international trade i.e., export or import. In such circumstances, companies especially in US and Europe have shifted towards manufacturer from the same state or backward expansion strategies, i.e., companies are owning their own excipients manufacturing plants. For instance, ReForm Biologics, a pharmaceutical technology company and MilliporeSigma have entered an agreement and collaboration to commercialize proprietary ReForm excipients used in biotherapeutic formulations. Certain excipients have been established high acceptance for manufacturing drug for COVID-19 treatment for example, hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrins (HPβCD) it acts as functional excipient. Certain bodies are also playing vital role in market impact of COVID-19 outbreak. EXCiPACT updated position paper on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) EXCiPACT asbl is a non-profit organisation that require excipient users to qualify their suppliers based on GMP/GDP audits. It regulates such an independent, high quality, third party Certification Scheme available to pharmaceutical excipient manufacturers and distributors worldwide.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Pharmaceutical Excipients market on the basis of products, functionality, formulations, end use, and region.
Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)
Functionality Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)
Formulations Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)
