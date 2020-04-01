LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PINEAPPLE EXPRESS, INC. (OTC Grey: PNPL) (the “Company” or “Pineapple Express”), a publicly traded company in the legal cannabis industry that through its portfolio of assets offers operational management, technology, IP licensing, Cannabis property rentals, and equity in cannabis retail and production facilities, today announced the launching of a sweepstakes where every Friday in the month of April four winners will be chosen at random to receive a delivery at 4:20 pm by none other than Celebrity Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, who starred as ‘Debo’ in the popular ‘Friday’ movie franchise.

“We are excited to have such a Hollywood icon as a brand ambassador for Pineapple Express,” stated Shawn Credle, CEO of Pineapple Express, Inc. “We are proud of the fact that we are deemed an essential business by the city during this very important time in world history. We take Covid-19 extremely seriously and even with these deliveries happening in April with Tommy, he will be wearing gloves and taking additional mandated precautions during the deliveries, as do all our delivery drivers when making the rounds,” Credle continued.

Interested parties may enter the sweepstakes and review official rules at www.pineappleexpress.com/debo .

About Pineapple Express, Inc.

Pineapple Express, Inc. (the “Company” or “Pineapple Express”) is based in Los Angeles, California. Through our operating subsidiary Pineapple Express Consulting, Inc., as well as our portfolio asset, Pineapple Ventures, Inc. (“PVI”) we provide capital to our canna-business clientele, lease real properties to those canna-businesses, take equity positions and manage those operations, and provide consulting and technology to develop, enhance, or expand existing and newly formed infrastructures. Pineapple Express is built to become the leading portfolio management company in the U.S. cannabis sector. The Company’s executive team blends enterprise-level corporate expertise with a combined three decades of experience operating in the tightly-regulated cannabis industry. Pineapple Express’s strategic asset integration has provided it with the infrastructure to support its subsidiaries with cost-effective access to all segments of the vertical: from cultivation and processing, to distribution, retail and delivery. With its headquarters in in Los Angeles, California Pineapple Express’s portfolio company, PVI, is rapidly increasing its footprint throughout the state and looking to scale into underdeveloped markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the application and enforcement of U.S. and state federal laws in the cannabis industry (including to the Company’s business activities and the business activities of some of its customers and counterparties), ability to attract new canna-business clientele, successfully implementing the Company’s growth strategy (including relating to the Company’s intention to create a nationally branded and vertically integrated chain of cannabis retail stores under the “Pineapple Express” name and anticipated development of Company-owned cultivation and processing facilities), dependence on key Company personnel, timing of the filing the Company’s Form 211 with FINRA and clearing related comments, obtaining approval for the Company’s common stock to be quoted on one of the three OTC Markets, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1st, 2020 (the “SEC”), and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Matthew Feinstein, Director

Pineapple Express, Inc.

Office: 877-310-PNPL





