Deputy board member, Roar Østebøvik, a primary insider in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”), has on 1 April purchased 1 000 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 47,90 per share.

After the transaction Roar Østebøvik holds 1 000 shares in the company.

Dated: 1 April 2020

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Andreas Pierre Hatjoullis Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 92 69 99 33 E-mail: aphatjoullis@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act