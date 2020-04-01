Deputy board member, Roar Østebøvik, a primary insider in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”), has on 1 April purchased 1 000 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 47,90 per share.
After the transaction Roar Østebøvik holds 1 000 shares in the company.
Dated: 1 April 2020
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
