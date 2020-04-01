Mississauga, ON, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXIT Realty Corp. International today announced a corporate stimulus package designed to bolster Broker/Owners and Agents during this challenging time.

The company’s key focus is on providing full, unwavering support to its brokerages and agents who are continuing to transact real estate in a safe and responsible manner, and also to provide additional tools and training to fortify their business now and in the future.

“We recognize that this is a unique window of opportunity for everyone at EXIT to work on their business,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO.

EXIT’s Take Action Stimulus Package which represents over $50 million in value, is a coordinated effort providing business tools, enhanced technology and exclusive training at no charge. Highlights include:

Personally branded lead generation technology providing every agent’s clients the ability to text for information on any listing for sale on the MLS.

Free training and coaching provided by the company’s exclusive international MIND-SET trainers, Angel Tucker, Erica Nasby, Ifoma Pierre, Key Yessaad, Rick O’Neil, and Stan Bishop, on sales and marketing, leadership, growth strategies during changing market conditions, understanding personality types, learning to let go and be present, and more.

The launch of new Premier Partner, EasyKnock, which offers sale-leaseback programs so buyers can rent-to-own their new home.

“Adversity doesn’t create character, it amplifies it, and the same can be said for a company’s culture,” said Bonnell. “If a company is focused on answering to shareholders and investors, it’s more likely to lay off staff by email at the first hint of disruption, whereas if a company is privately owned, nimble and focused on people first, it will act quickly to increase opportunities and services during turbulent times. That’s how EXIT Realty has done business since the company’s inception, through every market fluctuation in the past 23 years, and will continue to do business – by humanizing real estate.”

