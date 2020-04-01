PARAMUS, N.J., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bank announced today that Paul J. Daley has joined the bank as Senior Vice President, New York Metro Team Leader based in Astoria.



Daley brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the areas of commercial real estate, commercial lending and residential mortgage. He will primarily be responsible for managing and developing the commercial business opportunities in the New York Metro marketplace.

“Paul will be an excellent ambassador for the New York market which is a market of significant growth for the Bank,” said Anthony DeSenzo, Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Lending, SB One Bank. “We are excited to have him on our team, and we are confident his range of experience and relationships in the region will be tremendous assets.”

He joins SB One Bank from The First National Bank of Long Island and prior to that held positions at National Westminster Bank and North Fork Bank.

Daley is a graduate of St. John’s University and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Georgetown University. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Adelphi University. Daley resides in East Islip, NY.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 17 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc., and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

SB ONE BANCORP

Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO

Adriano Duarte, CFO

(p) 844-256-7328